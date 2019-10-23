Up to 1,700 pigs die in South Bruce barn fire, losses estimated at $1.5M: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A late-night barn fire in South Bruce, Ont., has resulted in the death of 1,500 to 1,700 pigs with estimated losses of about $1.5 million, OPP say.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Monday, police say they responded to a barn fire on Highway 9 east of Kincardine. Fire crews also attended the scene.

It cannot be said enough. We have a amazing team. Continuing to control hotspots after last nights fire. Thanks to Ripley and South Bruce (Teeswater) for your help. pic.twitter.com/fHi715QIMs — Kincardine Fire (@FireChief1201) October 22, 2019

The fire is not considered to be suspicious, according to the OPP.

South Bruce OPP Const. James Stanley says no one was injured as a result of the fire.

Fire crews were also on the scene Tuesday trying to put out hot spots, Stanley said.

An investigator from the Office of the Fire Marshal was at the scene on Tuesday, OPP say.

