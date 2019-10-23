Menu

Up to 1,700 pigs die in South Bruce barn fire, losses estimated at $1.5M: OPP

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 23, 2019 12:22 pm
Fire crews were at the scene of a barn fire on Tuesday putting out hot spots.
Fire crews were at the scene of a barn fire on Tuesday putting out hot spots. Twitter/Kincardine Fire

A late-night barn fire in South Bruce, Ont., has resulted in the death of 1,500 to 1,700 pigs with estimated losses of about $1.5 million, OPP say.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Monday, police say they responded to a barn fire on Highway 9 east of Kincardine. Fire crews also attended the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

The fire is not considered to be suspicious, according to the OPP.

South Bruce OPP Const. James Stanley says no one was injured as a result of the fire.

Fire crews were also on the scene Tuesday trying to put out hot spots, Stanley said.

An investigator from the Office of the Fire Marshal was at the scene on Tuesday, OPP say.

