Alberta government releasing new seclusion room guidelines

Alberta Education Minister Adriana LeGrange is scheduled to announce new standards and guidelines surrounding seclusion rooms on Wednesday afternoon.

The provincial government said it will introduce a well-defined approach for the use of seclusion, physical restraint and time-out for children.

Seclusion rooms have drawn criticism after a number of incidents.

A report released earlier this month showed the controversial practice was used 716 times in Edmonton public schools during September.

The former NDP provincial government had moved to ban seclusion rooms starting this school year, but the UCP reversed the decision shortly before the new year began.

Seclusion rooms are used when students with developmental disabilities act out and are potentially dangerous to their caregivers and teachers.

The report said that in 468 cases where the rooms were used — 65 per cent of the time — the student chose to go in as a way of self-managing.

The other 248 uses involved a group of the same 88 students who were placed there as a result of unsafe behaviour.

At the end of August, the board chairs and superintendents of the Calgary Board of Education, the Calgary Catholic School District, Edmonton Catholic Schools and Edmonton Public Schools urged the education minister to reconsider the ban on seclusion rooms in schools across the province.

When the UCP repealed the seclusion room ban a week later, it put into place an interim standard for the rooms.

— Files from Global News online journalist Allison Bench