Four arrested in drug bust yielding cocaine, handgun seizure: Oliver RCMP

A loaded handgun, cocaine and money were seized and four men were arrested, police anounced on Tuesday, following a drug bust in the South Okanagan earlier this month.

Oliver RCMP say a search warrant was executed at a residence along the 7000 block of Highway 97, after a joint operation into suspected drug trafficking in the community.

Also taking part in the operation were plainclothes officers from the Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen Regional Detachment.

During the search on Oct. 9, police say officers seized 1.5 ounces of cocaine (42.5 grams), $5,000 in Canadian currency and a loaded handgun.

“Four men, aged 34 to 60, located inside the residence, were arrested and later released,” RCMP Const. James Grandy said in a press release.

“All parties are well known to police and are believed to be have played a significant role in the local drug trade.”

The search warrant was made under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA).

Police say that following a review of the seized evidence, a report will be forwarded to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada for its assessment of charges under the CDSA.

