2 men charged after drug bust uncovers more than $7K worth of cocaine: London police

Send this page to someone via email

Two men are facing charges after a west London drug bust uncovered $12,000 cash and more than $7,000 worth of cocaine on Thursday, police said.

Police said the items were seized during a raid at a home on Whetherfield Street.

Along with cocaine and cash, police said they also seized a digital scale and drug packaging.

READ MORE: Fatal crash on 401 near Iona Road stops eastbound traffic

Two men from London, aged 19 and 20, have been taken into custody.

The 19-year-old faces one count possession for the purpose of trafficking. He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 29.

The 20-year-old faces two counts of the same offence and was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact London police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Story continues below advertisement