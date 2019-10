Send this page to someone via email

Elgin OPP are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 401.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes between Iona Road and Union Road late Friday morning.

Four vehicles were involved including two tractor-trailers.

Highway 401 eastbound between Iona Road and Union Road is closed to traffic as the OPP investigates a serious three-vehicle collision. Expect lengthy delays in the area.

— OPP West (@OPP_WR) October 18, 2019

At least one person is confirmed dead. Orange Air Ambulance was called to the scene.

The eastbound lanes of the 401 between Iona Road and Union Road are closed to traffic while police investigate.