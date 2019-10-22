Menu

Crime

Former City of Kawartha Lakes acting paramedic chief charged with fraud: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 22, 2019 4:37 pm
Derek Brown, former acting paramedic chief of the City of Kawartha Lakes, faces multiple counts of fraud under $5,000.
Derek Brown, former acting paramedic chief of the City of Kawartha Lakes, faces multiple counts of fraud under $5,000. Kawartha Lakes Paramedics/Twitter

The former acting chief of paramedics in the City of Kawartha Lakes is facing multiple counts of fraud, police say.

In late March, City of Kawartha Lakes police said they launched an investigation into reported allegations of fraud and breach of trust involving an employee with the Kawartha Lakes Paramedic Service.

READ MORE: City of Kawartha Lakes acting paramedic chief dismissed, under police investigation

In a statement issued on April 2, the City of Kawartha Lakes said acting paramedic chief Derek Brown’s employment had been “terminated with cause.”

The city said it requested police to launch an internal investigation into “alleged financial irregularities and breach of trust.”

Brown was serving as acting chief following the retirement of long-time chief Keith Kirkpatrick in January 2019.

As a result of a “thorough investigation,” police stated on Tuesday that Brown, 49, has been arrested and charged with:

Story continues below advertisement
  • Eight counts of fraud under $5,000
  • Eight counts of uttering a forged document
  • One count of breach of trust

No further details were released regarding the investigation.

Brown was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay, Ont. on Nov. 28.

