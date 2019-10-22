Former City of Kawartha Lakes acting paramedic chief charged with fraud: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

The former acting chief of paramedics in the City of Kawartha Lakes is facing multiple counts of fraud, police say.

In late March, City of Kawartha Lakes police said they launched an investigation into reported allegations of fraud and breach of trust involving an employee with the Kawartha Lakes Paramedic Service.

In a statement issued on April 2, the City of Kawartha Lakes said acting paramedic chief Derek Brown’s employment had been “terminated with cause.”

The city said it requested police to launch an internal investigation into “alleged financial irregularities and breach of trust.”

Brown was serving as acting chief following the retirement of long-time chief Keith Kirkpatrick in January 2019.

As a result of a “thorough investigation,” police stated on Tuesday that Brown, 49, has been arrested and charged with:

Story continues below advertisement

Eight counts of fraud under $5,000

Eight counts of uttering a forged document

One count of breach of trust

No further details were released regarding the investigation.

Brown was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay, Ont. on Nov. 28.

0:54 Peterborough man gets 15 days in jail for sexual assault and assault Peterborough man gets 15 days in jail for sexual assault and assault