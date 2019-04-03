City of Kawartha Lakes’ acting paramedic chief dismissed, under police investigation

The acting paramedic chief for the City of Kawartha Lakes has been fired and is now under a police investigation.

In a brief statement issued Wednesday morning, the City of Kawartha Lakes said that effective April 2, Derek Brown’s employment has been “terminated with cause.”

READ MORE: Kawartha Lakes OPP investigate woman’s death in Omemee

According to the statement, the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service has launched an internal investigation into alleged financial irregularities and breach of trust.

“The paramedic service continues to provide exemplary service to the residents of Kawartha Lakes under the direction of Acting Chief Andrew Rafton,” the statement said.

Rafton previously served as a commanding operations manager with the Kawartha Lakes Paramedic Service.

Brown took on the role when longtime paramedic chief Keith Kirkpatrick announced his retirement in January after 38 years in the profession.

Recruitment is proceeding for the position of paramedics chief, the city said.

More to come.