Halifax councillors vote down attempt to kill analysis of CFL stadium proposal

Councillors in Halifax have voted down a motion aimed at killing a planned staff analysis of a $110-million stadium proposal from a group hoping to land a CFL franchise for the city.

Regional council Tuesday voted against the motion brought forward by Coun. Sam Austin by a margin of nine to eight.

However, a second vote requiring staff to come back to council with a recommendation on financial options passed 10 to six.

Late last month, the municipality released a proposal by Schooners Sports and Entertainment for a 24,000-seat stadium in Shannon Park in Dartmouth.

The venue would be used for football, soccer, rugby, lacrosse and other sports, in partnership with Sport Nova Scotia, when not being used by the CFL.

It would also feature an inflatable dome during the winter months.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2019.