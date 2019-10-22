Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

Halifax councillors vote down attempt to kill analysis of CFL stadium proposal

By Global News
Posted October 22, 2019 3:05 pm
A rendering of the proposed multi-use stadium at Shannon Park in Halifax, N.S. .
A rendering of the proposed multi-use stadium at Shannon Park in Halifax, N.S. . Architecture49/EllisDon

Councillors in Halifax have voted down a motion aimed at killing a planned staff analysis of a $110-million stadium proposal from a group hoping to land a CFL franchise for the city.

Regional council Tuesday voted against the motion brought forward by Coun. Sam Austin by a margin of nine to eight.

READ MORE: Vote to decide future of potential CFL stadium back on Halifax council agenda

However, a second vote requiring staff to come back to council with a recommendation on financial options passed 10 to six.

Late last month, the municipality released a proposal by Schooners Sports and Entertainment for a 24,000-seat stadium in Shannon Park in Dartmouth.

READ MORE: Motion coming before Halifax council would ‘effectively kill’ proposed CFL stadium

The venue would be used for football, soccer, rugby, lacrosse and other sports, in partnership with Sport Nova Scotia, when not being used by the CFL.

Story continues below advertisement

It would also feature an inflatable dome during the winter months.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2019.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
HalifaxDartmouthShannon ParkSchooners Sports And EntertainmentCFL Stadiumsport nova scotiaCFL franchiseCoun. Sam Austin
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.