N.S. Crown attorneys give strike notice in protest of government changes

Crown attorneys in Nova Scotia say they’re walking off the job on Wednesday in response to the province introducing legislation that would take away their right to arbitration.

The changes to the Crown Attorneys’ Labour Relations Act override the current framework agreement and give prosecutors the right to strike while requiring that they provide essential services.

“This is not an action we want to take, but we feel the province has left us with no choice. Bill 203 takes away our right to binding arbitration and threatens the functioning of the judicial system,” stated Nova Scotia Crown Attorneys’ Association president Perry Borden.

“We can’t negotiate with a party that breaks its agreements. The province caused this dispute and the province can end it.” Tweet This

The NSCAA says the legislation “guts the existing collective agreement between prosecutors and their employer” and feels the province has negotiated in bad faith.

The association says it will maintain prosecution services for urgent serious criminal offences and that it has informed the Public Prosecution Service of its intent for job action.

Rick Woodburn, a lead negotiator for the Nova Scotia’s Crown prosecutors’ union, said last week that a strike could mean criminal cases ranging from murder to sexual assault could be dropped.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil has said the changes are necessary because the province can’t afford what the Crown attorneys are asking for.

With files from the Canadian Press.