Politics

Nova Scotia to eliminate right to arbitration for Crown attorneys

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 16, 2019 3:04 pm
Nova Scotia Finance Minister Karen Casey briefs reporters before she tables the budget at the legislature in Halifax on Tuesday, March 20, 2018.
Nova Scotia Finance Minister Karen Casey briefs reporters before she tables the budget at the legislature in Halifax on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. The Canadian Press/Andrew Vaughan

The Nova Scotia government is changing labour negotiating rules for its Crown attorneys in the midst of contract talks, tabling essential services legislation that would give them the right to strike.

However, the change to the Crown Attorneys’ Labour Relations Act overrides the current framework agreement and replaces the current right to arbitration.

It also calls for a plan that would lay out essential services in the event of a strike, which could now happen as early as mid-November.

READ MORE: Upwards of 1,000 striking Crown workers rally in Regina

Finance Minister Karen Casey says the move was necessary because the Crowns are asking for a 17 per cent salary increase.

She says that’s far beyond an established wage pattern set for the public sector, as well as the seven per cent over four years offered by the government during negotiations, and would cost the government an additional $2.6 million annually.

Story continues below advertisement

Perry Borden, president of the Nova Scotia Crown Attorney’s Association, says his 100 members were blindsided by the government’s move, only finding out that legislation was coming when it was tabled today in the legislature.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Finance Minister, Karen Casey, Right to Strike, Crown Attorneys' Labour Relations Act, Nova Scotia Crown Attorney's Association
