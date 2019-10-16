Nova Scotia to eliminate right to arbitration for Crown attorneys

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia government is changing labour negotiating rules for its Crown attorneys in the midst of contract talks, tabling essential services legislation that would give them the right to strike.

However, the change to the Crown Attorneys’ Labour Relations Act overrides the current framework agreement and replaces the current right to arbitration.

It also calls for a plan that would lay out essential services in the event of a strike, which could now happen as early as mid-November.

Finance Minister Karen Casey says the move was necessary because the Crowns are asking for a 17 per cent salary increase.

She says that’s far beyond an established wage pattern set for the public sector, as well as the seven per cent over four years offered by the government during negotiations, and would cost the government an additional $2.6 million annually.

Perry Borden, president of the Nova Scotia Crown Attorney’s Association, says his 100 members were blindsided by the government’s move, only finding out that legislation was coming when it was tabled today in the legislature.