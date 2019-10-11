Menu

Canada

Upwards of 1,000 striking Crown workers rally in Regina

By David Baxter Global News
Posted October 11, 2019 12:59 pm
Updated October 11, 2019 1:00 pm
Approximately 1,000 striking Crown corporation employees rallied in Regina's Victoria Park as the Unifor strike hit its one week mark. .
Approximately 1,000 striking Crown corporation employees rallied in Regina's Victoria Park as the Unifor strike hit its one week mark. . David Baxter / Global News

The Crown sector strike is one week old, and approximately 1,000 Crown sector employees rallied in Regina’s Victoria Park on Friday.

“2.3, if it’s good enough for Moe, it’s good enough for me,” chanted the striking workers.

Regina area Unifor members were joined by three busloads of Crown employees from Saskatoon for the rally.

READ MORE: Water Security Agency reaches tentative agreement with the province

This is in reference to the province’s proposed zero per cent wage increases in the first two years of the five-year contract. Subsequent years include a one per cent raise, followed by two per cent raises in the final year.

Striking Crown corporations include SaskTel, SaskEnergy, SaskPower, SaskWater, DirectWest and SecurTek. The Water Security Agency (WSA)  was originally on the picket line, but that union reached a tentative agreement on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

A Unifor representative said that they are disappointed to see the WSA take a two-year wage freeze. However, he added that this does not weaken their strike, as the WSA only included 140 members.

READ MORE: Unifor workers strike at SaskEnergy’s emergency dispatch centre

About 5,000 Crown employees are on strike.

DirectWest was also at the bargaining table, but no agreement has come from those talks.

The other Crown corporations have yet to return to the bargaining table since the strike began.

The rallying workers also paraded through Regina’s downtown, stopping at SaskPower, SaskEnergy and SaskTel headquarters.

More to come…

