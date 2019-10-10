Water Security Agency reaches tentative agreement with the province

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government says they have come to a tentative agreement with Water Security Agency (WSA) employees.

The province says details of the tentative agreement will not be made public until it has been ratified by the members of Unifor Local 820.

“I am pleased we have reached a tentative agreement with the Unifor bargaining unit,” Water Security Agency president and CEO Susan Ross said.

“We are thankful for the dedicated efforts of the negotiators representing our employees who have been working hard with our management team to come up with this deal.”

This agreement comes just shy of one week from 5,000 Crown sector workers going on strike. Employees of SaskTel, SaskEnergy, SaskPower, DirectWest, SecureTek, and SaskWater.

The other Crowns are still without a contract. They are asking for a two per cent cost of living raise, what they say is on par with this year’s pay increase for MLAs.

The two sides have both said they want to get back to the bargaining table, but tensions remain high on the picket lines.

The WSA oversees Saskatchewan’s core water management responsibilities. It owns and operates 72 dams across the province.