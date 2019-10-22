Menu

Missing woman last seen at CrossIron Mills sought by Calgary police

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted October 22, 2019 1:26 pm
Updated October 22, 2019 1:33 pm
Calgary police are seeking help from the public to locate Stefanie Hodgson, last seen on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.
Calgary police are seeking help from the public to locate Stefanie Hodgson, last seen on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Calgary Police Service handout

Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a woman last seen at CrossIron Mills on Friday, Oct. 18.

Investigators said 49-year-old Stefanie Hodgson was at the shopping centre north of Calgary at around 5:30 p.m.

She was reported missing after she didn’t show up for plans made the two following days.

“Her disappearance is extremely out of character for her and those close with her are concerned for her welfare,” the Calgary Police Service said in a Tuesday news release. “Police have been unable to locate her, or her vehicle, since she was reported missing late Sunday.”

Hodgson is described as 5’4″ tall and approximately 190 pounds with shoulder-length blond hair, green eyes and glasses.

Her vehicle is a white 2014 Jeep Cherokee with a black stripe on the hood, a sticker in the rear passenger side window that says “Detailz” and Alberta licence plate BPD1828.

Calgary Police Service handout
Calgary Police Service handout Calgary Police Service handout

Anyone with information about Stefanie’s whereabouts is asked to contact Calgary police by calling the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or by contacting Crime Stoppers anonymously.

