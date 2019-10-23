Body found in Kananaskis believed to be missing woman from Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary Police and RCMP have found a body in Kananaskis that officers believe is that of 49-year-old Stefanie Hodgson. She went missing from Cross Iron Mills mall on Friday, Oct. 18.

Police said in a release that Hodgson’s Jeep Cherokee was found by RCMP in Kananaskis country Tuesday night, and her body was located nearby on Wednesday.

The cause and manner of death have not been determined and an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 24.

Investigators said Hodgson was last seen at the shopping center north of Calgary at around 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 18.

She was reported missing after she didn’t show up for plans made the two following days.

“Her disappearance is extremely out of character for her and those close with her are concerned for her welfare,” the Calgary Police Service said in the original news release.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing and no further information will be provided until the autopsy is completed.