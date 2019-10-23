Menu

Crime

Body found in Kananaskis believed to be missing woman from Calgary

By Michael King Global News
Posted October 23, 2019 11:37 pm
Calgary police believe they have located the body of Stefanie Hodgson, last seen on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.
Calgary police believe they have located the body of Stefanie Hodgson, last seen on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Calgary Police Service handout

Calgary Police and RCMP have found a body in Kananaskis that officers believe is that of 49-year-old Stefanie Hodgson. She went missing from Cross Iron Mills mall on Friday, Oct. 18.

Police said in a release that Hodgson’s Jeep Cherokee was found by RCMP in Kananaskis country Tuesday night, and her body was located nearby on Wednesday.

The cause and manner of death have not been determined and an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 24.

Investigators said Hodgson was last seen at the shopping center north of Calgary at around 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 18.

READ MORE: Missing woman last seen at CrossIron Mills sought by Calgary police

She was reported missing after she didn’t show up for plans made the two following days.

“Her disappearance is extremely out of character for her and those close with her are concerned for her welfare,” the Calgary Police Service said in the original news release.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers say the investigation is ongoing and no further information will be provided until the autopsy is completed.

TAGS
Calgary Police ServiceMissing WomanKananaskis countryCrossIron Mills MallCalgary woman foundStefanie Hodgsoncalgary woman deadcross iron mills mallcross iron missingmissing woman cross iron
