Canada

Remote-controlled vehicle finds missing boater on bottom of Alberta lake

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 21, 2019 8:53 pm
A man's body was located Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Lake Newell.
A man's body was located Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Lake Newell. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

The search for a boater who was missing in southern Alberta has ended with the discovery of his body at the bottom of a lake.

RCMP say the 45-year-old man from Calgary was last seen by his wife Oct. 5, as he left the Kinbrook Island Provincial Park boat launch and headed towards Jackfish Bay in Lake Newell.

He didn’t return that night.

His boat was later found against an island in the lake and all personal floatation devices were inside it.

Shortly after, the man’s shoes, jacket and vest were found floating near the shore.

The man’s body was located Saturday with the help of a private remotely-operated underwater vehicle.

Police say the investigation is continuing.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Alberta RCMPsouthern albertaJackfish BayKinbrook Island Provincial ParkLake Newellsouthern alberta lake
