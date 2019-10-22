Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Elmwood homicide victim identified as Karen Letniak, 48

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 22, 2019 12:39 pm
Police say officers shot a man while responding to a domestic incident at a home in the 300 block of Riverton Avenue Friday morning. A woman found dead at the scene is the city's latest homicide.
Police say officers shot a man while responding to a domestic incident at a home in the 300 block of Riverton Avenue Friday morning. A woman found dead at the scene is the city's latest homicide. Clay Young/Global News

Police have identified the victim of an Oct. 18 homicide at an Elmwood home.

The body of Karen Jane Letniak, 48, was found at a residence on Riverton Avenue Friday morning, when police were responding to a domestic incident.

READ MORE: Man shot by police at Elmwood homicide scene

A confrontation took place between officers and a man at the home, which resulted in police shooting the man, who remains in hospital in stable condition.

Police said the man will be facing charges, and that they believe he and Letniak knew each other before the incident.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the police Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Story continues below advertisement

Convicted murderer urges Winnipeggers to put the guns down
Convicted murderer urges Winnipeggers to put the guns down
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Winnipeg policeHomicideHomicide UnitHomicide victimdomestic incident
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.