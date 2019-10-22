Elmwood homicide victim identified as Karen Letniak, 48

Send this page to someone via email

Police have identified the victim of an Oct. 18 homicide at an Elmwood home.

The body of Karen Jane Letniak, 48, was found at a residence on Riverton Avenue Friday morning, when police were responding to a domestic incident.

A confrontation took place between officers and a man at the home, which resulted in police shooting the man, who remains in hospital in stable condition.

Police said the man will be facing charges, and that they believe he and Letniak knew each other before the incident.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the police Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

A post-mortem examination has determined the cause of the female’s death to be a homicide. The deceased has been identified as Karen Jane Letniak, a 48-year-old female of Winnipeg. Members of the Homicide Unit are investigating. https://t.co/1d0nu6j2A5 — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) October 22, 2019

