Conservative Mel Arnold re-elected in North Okanagan-Shuswap

Send this page to someone via email

Incumbent Conservative MP Mel Arnold was re-elected in the riding of North-Okanagan Shuswap during Monday’s federal election.

As of 11 p.m., with 280 of 286 polls reporting, Arnold had captured 48.6 per cent of the vote, or 33,051 votes.

Popular Videos Federal Election 2019: Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau speaks following election win

In second was Cindy Derkaz at 22.4 per cent, or 15,263 votes.

Harwinder Sandhu was third at 15.6 per cent, or 10,629 votes.

Arnold said his campaign focused on “listening to the people, hearing what was important and letting them know that I was hearing was important.

“We did 15 all-candidates forums, and we took the input from that and that correlated to what I’ve heard over the last four years.

Story continues below advertisement

“The people were concerned over affordability, they were concerned about their security, and they were concerned about how they can get ahead in the future.”