Politics

Conservative Mel Arnold re-elected in North Okanagan-Shuswap

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 22, 2019 2:14 am
Updated October 22, 2019 2:22 am
There was no upset in the north Okanagan - Shuswap. The typically right leaning riding remained consistent re-electing conservative Mel Arnold on Monday night.

Incumbent Conservative MP Mel Arnold was re-elected in the riding of North-Okanagan Shuswap during Monday’s federal election.

As of 11 p.m., with 280 of 286 polls reporting, Arnold had captured 48.6 per cent of the vote, or 33,051 votes.

In second was Cindy Derkaz at 22.4 per cent, or 15,263 votes.

Harwinder Sandhu was third at 15.6 per cent, or 10,629 votes.

READ MORE: UPDATE: 4 of 5 ridings in B.C.’s Southern Interior are Conservative blue

Arnold said his campaign focused on “listening to the people, hearing what was important and letting them know that I was hearing was important.

“We did 15 all-candidates forums, and we took the input from that and that correlated to what I’ve heard over the last four years.

Story continues below advertisement

“The people were concerned over affordability, they were concerned about their security, and they were concerned about how they can get ahead in the future.”

