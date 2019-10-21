Federal Election 2019: Okanagan polls starting to report

Send this page to someone via email

Early federal election results are starting to roll in for B.C.’s Southern Interior.

In Kelowna Lake-Country, 10 polls, with 4,327 votes, had reported. That polling station had Conservative candidate Tracy Gray in the lead with 52.0 per cent of the vote, with incumbent Liberal MP Stephen Fuhr in second at 30.6 per cent.

Justin Kulik of the NDP was third at 9.0 per cent, with Travis Ashley of the Green Party in fourth at 7.2 per cent.

As a reminder, these are early results, and the numbers can change dramatically. For example, Gray had a commanding lead when the first poll reported. She had 62.3 per cent of the vote compared to Fuhr’s 24.0.

The riding has 231 polls and approximately 99,992 eligible voters.

In Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola, 15 polls, with 2,717 votes, of 227 polls have reported.

Conservative and incumbent MP Dan Albas is in the lead with 50.8 per cent, with Mary Ann Murphy of the Liberals is second at 21.3 per cent. Joan Phillip of the NDP in third at 17.7 per cent.

In North Okanagan-Shuswap, 35 of 286 polls have reported, with Conservative and incumbent MP Mel Arnold in front at 45.7 per cent. Cindy Derkaz of the Liberals is second at 22.3 per cent, with Harwinder Sandhu of the NDP at 17.3 per cent.

The riding has 106,601 eligible voters.

In the South Okanagan-West Kootenay, 25 polls, with 3,615 votes, of 280 polls have reported.

NDP and incumbent MP Richard Cannings is in the lead with 37.9 per cent of the vote. Conservative candidate Helena Konanz is second at 29.3 per cent, with Connie Denesiuk of the Liberals in third at 18.7 per cent.

The riding has 98,589 eligible voters.

In Kootenay-Columbia, 30 of 268 polls have reported, and Rob Morrison of the Conservatives is leading at 44.0 per cent.

Wayne Stetski of the NDP is second at 33.9 per cent, with Robin Goldsbury of the Liberals in third at 9.8 per cent.