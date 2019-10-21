Menu

Politics

Liberal incumbent Bill Morneau retains seat in Toronto Centre

By Leslie Young Global News
Posted October 21, 2019 10:51 pm
Updated October 21, 2019 10:52 pm
Finance Minister Bill Morneau has held his seat in Toronto Centre.
Finance Minister Bill Morneau has held his seat in Toronto Centre. Global News

Liberal candidate Bill Morneau has held on to his seat in Toronto Centre, Global News has declared.

Morneau, who was finance minister in Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government, had a commanding lead in early results, with 55 per cent of the vote.

READ MORE: Live Canada election results 2019: Real-time results in the federal election

NDP candidate Brian Chang was in second with 24 per cent of the vote.

Conservative candidate Ryan Lester was a distant third.

Morneau was first elected in 2015, although the riding has been a Liberal stronghold since 1997.

Before seeking office, Morneau led the human resources business Morneau Shepell. He also served as chair of the board at St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto and chair of the C.D. Howe Institute.

