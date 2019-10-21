Liberal incumbent Bill Morneau retains seat in Toronto Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Liberal candidate Bill Morneau has held on to his seat in Toronto Centre, Global News has declared.

Morneau, who was finance minister in Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government, had a commanding lead in early results, with 55 per cent of the vote.

NDP candidate Brian Chang was in second with 24 per cent of the vote.

Conservative candidate Ryan Lester was a distant third.

3:19 Federal Election 2019: Conservatives concerned, NDP ‘excited’ over Liberal minority projection Federal Election 2019: Conservatives concerned, NDP ‘excited’ over Liberal minority projection

Morneau was first elected in 2015, although the riding has been a Liberal stronghold since 1997.

Before seeking office, Morneau led the human resources business Morneau Shepell. He also served as chair of the board at St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto and chair of the C.D. Howe Institute.

Story continues below advertisement

Twitter mentions per candidate

View link »