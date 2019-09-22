Decision Canada 2019

Canada
September 22, 2019 11:30 pm

Canada election: Toronto Centre

By Staff Global News
Map of the Toronto Centre riding.

Elections Canada
The riding of Toronto Centre is currently represented by Liberal MP and Finance Minister Bill Morneau, who became a parliamentarian for the first time in the 2015 election. The riding was held by Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland between 2013 and 2015 after she was elected in a byelection (she ran in the new riding of University-Rosedale in the 2015 election). Morneau defeated NDP challenger Linda McQuaig by more than 15,800 votes (a 31.3 percentage difference).

Candidates

Liberal: Hon. Bill Morneau (incumbent)
Conservative: Ryan Lester
Green: Annamie Paul
NDP: Brian Chang
PPC: Jean-Simon Chénard

The riding is bordered by The Esplanade and Mill Street to the south, Bay Street, Dundas Street West and Yonge Street to the west, Charles Street, Mount Pleasant Road, Bloor Street East and Rosedale Valley Road to the north, and Bayview Avenue to the east.

