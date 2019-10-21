Menu

Tennessee man named Tupac Shakur arrested, charged with meth possession

By Meaghan Wray Global News
Posted October 21, 2019 2:43 pm
Tupac A. Shakur, 40, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, simple possession of meth and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Tupac A. Shakur, 40, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, simple possession of meth and unlawful drug paraphernalia. Washington County Detention Center

A Tennessee man named Tupac A. Shakur was arrested on Oct. 19 after police allege he pulled a knife on officers and was found with methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

According to a Johnson City police statement, officers charged the 40-year-old with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, simple possession of meth and unlawful drug paraphernalia.

READ MORE: Meth, crack cocaine seized by Saskatoon police during traffic stop

According to the statement, officers responded to a call around 5:41 p.m. involving a person with two active warrants against him.

Police arrived at the scene and reportedly saw a vehicle fleeing with a man inside. The car was later found at another location, police say, and the suspect was reportedly sitting in the passenger seat.

Police allege the suspect then resisted arrest and pulled a knife from his waistband.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the Johnson City police statement, officers struggled with the man briefly before placing him under arrest. They reportedly found a syringe and multiple baggies of methamphetamine on the suspect.

READ MORE: Public washroom ‘meth party’ was final straw for Penticton

Shakur’s arraignment is set for 1:30 p.m. on Monday in Washington County General Sessions court.

His bond is currently set at US$18,000.

The arrest is making international headlines because the suspect shares the same name as groundbreaking rapper Tupac A. Shakur, who was shot and killed in September 1996 at age 25.

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
TennesseeDrug PossessionTupac ShakurTupacJohnson Citytennessee inmatetupac a shakurTupac arrestedtupac shakur arresttupac shakur arrestedtupac shakur drug possessionwhite tupac
