Tennessee man named Tupac Shakur arrested, charged with meth possession

A Tennessee man named Tupac A. Shakur was arrested on Oct. 19 after police allege he pulled a knife on officers and was found with methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

According to a Johnson City police statement, officers charged the 40-year-old with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, simple possession of meth and unlawful drug paraphernalia.

According to the statement, officers responded to a call around 5:41 p.m. involving a person with two active warrants against him.

Police arrived at the scene and reportedly saw a vehicle fleeing with a man inside. The car was later found at another location, police say, and the suspect was reportedly sitting in the passenger seat.

Police allege the suspect then resisted arrest and pulled a knife from his waistband.

According to the Johnson City police statement, officers struggled with the man briefly before placing him under arrest. They reportedly found a syringe and multiple baggies of methamphetamine on the suspect.

Shakur’s arraignment is set for 1:30 p.m. on Monday in Washington County General Sessions court.

His bond is currently set at US$18,000.

The arrest is making international headlines because the suspect shares the same name as groundbreaking rapper Tupac A. Shakur, who was shot and killed in September 1996 at age 25.

