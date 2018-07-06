City of Penticton says ‘party is over’

Looking for a wild time? In the South Okanagan? If you’re thinking Penticton, think again says the city.

On Thursday, the City of Penticton issued a four-paragraph press release that was bluntly titled “The party is over.”

Here’s what the city’s release said:

“Penticton is a beautiful and safe community. Penticton is our home. If you are here to enjoy all Penticton has to offer, “Welcome.” If you are here to break the law, drink and use drugs in a public place, occupy and damage city and private property, your life is about to get complicated.

“The City of Penticton is taking a zero tolerance approach to all unacceptable behaviors and illegal activities.

“It is time to take our community back from a small group of people that cause a high percentage of the problems. We encourage residents and visitors to report any activity that threatens the safety and beauty of our home.

“If you see something that’s not right, please call Bylaw Services at 250-490-2440 or 250-809-4367 after hours or call the RCMP detachment at 250-492-4300. For emergencies, call 9-1-1.”