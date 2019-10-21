Menu

Georgia driver escapes death after multiple logs pierce car windshield

By Meaghan Wray Global News
Posted October 21, 2019 12:20 pm
A car crashed into the back of a logging truck on Oct. 11.
A car crashed into the back of a logging truck on Oct. 11. Whitfield County Fire Department

A Georgia driver miraculously survived a harrowing crash after their car’s windshield was pierced by logs.

In an Oct. 11 Facebook post shared almost 20,000 times, the Whitfield County Fire Department shared photos of the shocking incident that by any measure should’ve left the driver dead.

“Advanced Extrication on Cleveland Hwy this morning,” the department captioned the series of photos. “Great job guys! Patient had only minor injuries.”

It appears that the car slammed into the back of a logging truck while driving down Cleveland Highway. In the photos, the logs can be seen piercing through the windshield, taking out the driver’s seat and reaching all the way to the back window.

READ MORE: Young girl dies after being ejected from a ride at a New Jersey harvest festival

The crash photos have take the internet by storm, with many expressing their shock that the person survived.

“The guy despite Injuries is VERY Blessed! My uncle died due to wood impact and it isn’t something you’d want to see,” one Facebook user commented.

“My husband drove by this this morning and was very shook up by this sight,” another person wrote, while one said: “How in heck did they have only minor injuries? That’s crazy! But wonderful news!”

Logs piercing through the driver’s windshield, reaching as far back as the rear window.
Logs piercing through the driver’s windshield, reaching as far back as the rear window. Whitfield County Fire Department
The driver miraculously escaped with only minor injuries.
The driver miraculously escaped with only minor injuries. Whitfield County Fire Department

According to a 2018 study published in the International Journal of Forest Engineering, there was a 41 per cent increase in fatal crashes involving log trucks between 2011 and 2015 in the United States.

Teen suffers serious injuries after high-speed car crash in Surrey
Teen suffers serious injuries after high-speed car crash in Surrey

Canadian logging trucks face similar dangers.

In January, a contractor working on J.D. Irving, Ltd. land in northern New Brunswick died after his logging truck left a road about 40 kilometres from Saint-Leonard in Madawaska County.

Irving spokeswoman Mary Keith said emergency services were called to the scene but that the driver, an employee of an independent contractor, died as a result of injuries sustained in the accident.

READ MORE: 4 people drown taking selfie at Indian dam, 1 month after family wedding

In the summer, a logging truck flipped onto its side on the 2400 block of Highway 6 in British Columbia.

No serious injuries were reported, but a significant detour was in place, causing major delays.

As for this Georgia accident, the driver’s name and age have not been publicly identified.

—With files from Associated Press and Canadian Press

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca

TAGS
Car crashGeorgialogging trucklogging truck crashcleveland highwaydriver survives logging truck crashgeorgia car crashes logging truckgeorgia logging truck crashhighway logging truck crash
