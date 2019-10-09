4 people drown taking selfie at Indian dam, 1 month after family wedding

Send this page to someone via email

Four family members drowned at Indian’s Paambaru Dam on Sunday while taking a selfie in the water.

Those who died were among a group of six who stood waist deep in the dam water for a photo opportunity just one month after a family wedding occurred, The Hindu reports.

Two of the members were a newlywed couple, G. Perumalsamy, 24, and his wife, V. Nivedha, 20. The couple was joined by a relative’s son, Santosh, 14, two daughters, Sneha and Kanniga, and the groom’s sister Yuvarani. (As of press time, Global News was unable to confirm the ages of the daughters or sister.)

While the group was taking the photo, the BBC says, Santosh slipped and pulled four girls into the water with him.

The groom was able to steady himself and save his sister, but the others drowned, according to news reports.

The BBC reports that the bodies were recovered immediately from the dam and taken to the hospital.

S. Prabhakar, a senior police official from the district of Krishnagiri where the dam is located, told CNN: “They wanted to take a selfie at this spot on the dam and they slipped. The water level increased while they were there.”

According to The Hindu, there were 15 drowning incidents of children in the last two weeks, four of which were in the dam’s district.

Back in 2017, the Indian state of Karnataka started a campaign to warn against the dangers of selfie-taking. Called “Selfies can kill,” the initiative followed a series of deaths related to photo-taking.

In one incident, a group of three students were hit by a train while taking selfies on train tracks.

Another saw a teenage boy drowned while his friends were taking a photo and didn’t notice him struggling in the water behind them.

“We are working on putting up new signage at tourist sites in 11 districts,” Karnataka Tourism Minister Priyank Kharge told the BBC.

“We will also be launching a social media campaign in a couple of weeks that will go out on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other platforms, warning people of the dangers of ‘killfies,'” he continued.

“These will also have messages saying selfies can kill.”

