Young girl dies after being ejected from a ride at a New Jersey harvest festival

By Maryam Shah Global News
Posted October 13, 2019 8:02 pm
Police on scene at New Jersey festival after 10-year-old dies from falling off ride
Police on scene at New Jersey festival after 10-year-old dies from falling off ride.

A 10-year-old girl died after being ejected from a ride at a harvest festival in New Jersey.

In a statement on Sunday, New Jersey State Police said they are looking into the young girl’s death, which occurred at the Deerfield Township Harvest Festival.

The investigation so far shows that the girl was flung from an amusement ride called “Extreme” just before 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday, police said.

She suffered “serious injuries” and was airlifted to a hospital. She was pronounced dead the same evening.

“The cause and circumstances remain under investigation, and there is no additional information available,” police said.

The ride has been identified as a Wisdom Super Sizzler amusement park ride.

Skelly’s Amusements, which operates rides for the festival, said it will not operate on Sunday.

“Even though we have been given permission to operate the other rides by the state, we don’t have it in our heart,” the business said on its Facebook page.

In another Facebook post on Sunday, the amusement ride operator said it is cooperating with state police.

“We are absolutely heartbroken,” the post said. “Words cannot express our feelings and we extend our deepest sympathies to the individual’s family and loved ones.”

“We are fully cooperating with the investigation being conducted by the State Police and the Carnival and Amusement Ride unit within the Department of Community Affairs.”

The harvest festival organizers said the festival is open Sunday “to offer a place for the community to come together in wake of this tragedy.”

“The amusement rides and games area will be closed today,” the festival website said. “All other scheduled events at the Festival will continue.”

TAGS
United StatesNew JerseyNew Jersey State PoliceAmusement Park Ridesamusement ride accidentsdeerfield harvest township festivalextreme amusement ridegirl who died after falling off amusement rideskelly's amusements
