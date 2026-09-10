At least 5 dead, more than 80 missing in Philippines passenger ferry fire

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At least five people are dead, and more than 85 people are missing after a fire broke out on a passenger ferry in a busy tourist area of the Philippines.

The M/V June Aster caught fire 1.2 nautical miles northeast of the city of Coron around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, the country’s coast guard said.

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So far, 43 people have been rescued, Philippine Coast Guard spokeswoman Commodore Noemie Cayabyab told the Associated Press.

Footage, shared by local authorities shows large sections of the vessel engulfed in flames and survivors being pulled out of the water onto rescue boats. Officials were also filmed slinging life jackets to survivors as they were guided to shallower waters.

The Philippine Coast Guard also shared several images of black body bags laid out in what appeared to be a port.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, authorities wrote in a Facebook update Thursday.

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Bad weather and large waves posed a challenge to rescue efforts, the Associated Press reported, noting that the ship was drifting at a steady pace.

The ferry was around four nautical miles (7.4 kilometres) off the village of Turda when it sent a distress signal, but strong currents have since dragged it to a distance of 7.68 nautical miles (14.2 kilometres) off Turda.

The ferry remained afloat Thursday, Cayabyab noted, with smoke still rising from the scorched vessel by noon.

View image in full screen The remains of the ferry MV June Aster are seen following a fire that broke out aboard the vessel in waters off Palawan, Philippines, on September 10, 2026. Philippine Coast Guard/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images

Cayabyab said authorities were still working to confirm reports that two foreigners were onboard, checking the names on the manifest and coordinating with local officials and the shipping company on the identities of the fatalities, survivors, and those still missing.

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According to the AP, the manifest said 134 people were onboard: 117 passengers and 17 crew. The vessel had a capacity to carry 306 passengers and 27 crew.

Rescuers have attempted to board the ship, but thick smoke has made it difficult to approach.

“Our objective now is to enter the ship,” Cayabyab said.

It’s unclear what caused the fire or where it started on the ferry, she also noted, explaining that one survivor said it may have originated in the cargo hold.

The Philippine Coast Guard is coordinating with the shipping company and maritime authorities to obtain more details, Cayabyab said.

Search and rescue efforts were suspended on Thursday evening local time and are scheduled to resume in the morning, she added.

The survivor reported a loud explosion, she told the AP, followed almost immediately by smoke and fire, she added.

“As per the testimony of the survivor, everything happened quickly; within seconds the fire spread.”

The Philippine Coast Guard was joined by a military vessel, other government boats, volunteers, and fishermen in the search-and-rescue operation Thursday.

A radio call was also made to nearby ships to look out for passengers who may be in the water. The Philippine Coast Guard is also coordinating with coastal villages in case some passengers drift ashore.

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The ferry left from Manila and was close to its destination of Coron in Palawan province when it went up in flames. The overnight journey takes about 13 hours.

Coron, where the ship was heading, is a popular tourist destination desirable for its crystal-clear waters, jagged cliffs and distinct rock formations.

— with files from the Associated Press