Flipped logging truck slows traffic near Lumby

RCMP are warning drivers that traffic on Highway 6 near Lumby has been slowed because a logging truck flipped onto its side.
The accident happened on the 2400 block of Highway 6 between McInnes Road and Rawlings Lake Road.
A detour is in effect, according to Drive BC.
Police are asking people to avoid the area to allow emergency crews to work.
RCMP said no serious injuries have been reported.
