June 17, 2019 2:17 pm

Flipped logging truck slows traffic near Lumby

RCMP say traffic has slowed near Lumby because a detour is in effect around a logging truck that spilled its load.

RCMP are warning drivers that traffic on Highway 6 near Lumby has been slowed because a logging truck flipped onto its side.

The accident happened on the 2400 block of Highway 6 between McInnes Road and Rawlings Lake Road.

A detour is in effect, according to Drive BC.

Police are asking people to avoid the area to allow emergency crews to work.

RCMP said no serious injuries have been reported.

