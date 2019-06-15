B.C. College of Pharmacists issues order against Penticton pharmacy

A Penticton pharmacy has been ordered to stop dispensing narcotics and various medications.

The College of Pharmacists of British Columbia says an order has been imposed on Sunrise Pharmacy owner Joelle Mbamy.

The order restricts Mbamy from dispensing any narcotic or controlled drug substance intended for opioid agonist treatment.

According to Interior Health, opioid agonist treatment provides people who are addicted to opioids with a prescribed daily medication to help with opioid withdrawal and cravings.

The college said Mbamy will be restricted from compounding any medication and preparing or dispensing any medication intended for intravenous administration.

“While practicing as a pharmacist, the registrant is alleged to have shown a continuing pattern of providing opioid agonist treatment without abiding by the legislative requirements,” the college said on its website.

“While practicing as a pharmacist, the registrant is alleged to have prepared and dispensed intravenous drug product under unsanitary conditions.”

The order was made on May 23 and came into effect on June 7, and is pending a hearing from the college’s discipline committee.

The college noted that the inquiry committee considered this action necessary to protect the public.