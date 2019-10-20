Woman dies in 2-vehicle collision in Moncton

Codiac RCMP say a woman has died as a result of injuries she sustained in a two-vehicle collision on Lewisville Road in Moncton, N.B on Saturday.

Police say they responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision shortly after 11 p.m. The collision is believed to have occurred when a Chevrolet Cruz attempting to make a left turn collided with a Volkswagen Jetta travelling East on Lewisville Road.

Police say one of the vehicles had flipped upside down.