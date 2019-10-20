Menu

Woman dies in 2-vehicle collision in Moncton

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 20, 2019 12:59 pm
Cordiac RCMP located a car that was flipped upside down as a result of the two-vehicle collision. .
Cordiac RCMP located a car that was flipped upside down as a result of the two-vehicle collision. .

Codiac RCMP say a woman has died as a result of injuries she sustained in a two-vehicle collision on Lewisville Road in Moncton, N.B on Saturday.

Police say they responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision shortly after 11 p.m. The collision is believed to have occurred when a Chevrolet Cruz attempting to make a left turn collided with a Volkswagen Jetta travelling East on Lewisville Road.

Police say one of the vehicles had flipped upside down.

The passenger of the Cruz, an 80-year-old woman from Dieppe, was pronounced dead at the scene.The drivers of both vehicles were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.Police say the investigation into the cause of the collision is continuing, but speed is believed to have been a factor.
