Toronto crews to help Winnipeg clean up from ‘unprecedented’ fall storm

By Katherine Aylesworth Global News
Posted October 20, 2019 2:24 pm
Mayor Tory sends-off City of Toronto urban forestry crews heading to Winnipeg to assist with fall storm restoration. .
Mayor Tory sends-off City of Toronto urban forestry crews heading to Winnipeg to assist with fall storm restoration. . Albert Delitala / Global News

Toronto Urban Forestry crews left for Winnipeg on Sunday to assist local crews in dealing with the aftermath of last week’s record-breaking storm.

Mayor John Tory, along with Janie Romoff with Forestry and Recreation, and Toronto’s fire chief Matthew Pegg were at Emery Yard to send off the 35 urban forestry staff.

City says clean-up of Winnipeg's storm-damaged trees could take a year

“If some part of Canada is hurting, then that means Toronto is hurting and we want to help out,” Mayor Tory said at a press conference.

“We are happy to provide help to our neighbours in Winnipeg as they work to recover from these unprecedented weather events.”

Both the City of Winnipeg and the Province of Manitoba declared a state of emergency after the devastating storm caused mass power outages and damage to 30,000 trees.

Calgary eager to send help as Winnipeg continues to dig out from devastating snowstorm

Chief Pegg said Toronto decided to send crews after connecting with officials in Winnipeg and seeing the need and opportunity to help.

“Situations like this, like the weather event we saw in Winnipeg… when they happen nationally, I’m really proud of the fact that our country is as connected as it is.”

Clean up continues after Manitoba storm
Clean up continues after Manitoba storm

The cavalcade of people and trucks first drove to Sault Ste. Marie before arriving in Winnipeg on Tuesday. They are expected to return Nov. 8.

Toronto crews will be joining teams from Saskatoon, Regina and Calgary who were also sent out to assist the clean up.

Winnipeg will be covering the cost of Toronto’s emergency assistance.

