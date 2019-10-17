Calgary eager to send help as Winnipeg continues to dig out from devastating snowstorm

Send this page to someone via email

Calgarians know firsthand how destructive fall snowstorms can be so the city is eager to pay it forward now that its neighbours to the east are facing a similar situation.

Snow has arrived early in Alberta. And most Canadians are probably glad they’re nowhere near it. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The City of Calgary said it appreciated all the support that came in from other organizations and municipalities to get through the epic snowtember storm back in 2014.

“We know firsthand how an event of this magnitude can impact the lives of citizens, and we’re privileged to be in a position where we can provide support and share our learnings to help Winnipeg optimize its response and recovery,” said Todd Reichardt with Urban Forestry at the City of Calgary.

On Oct. 10 and 11, an intense Colorado Low hit Manitoba, bringing more than 70 centimetres of snow to some parts of the province.

Official says as many as 30,000 trees in Winnipeg fell under the weight of heavy, wet snow during the storm.

The province of Manitoba reported damage to roughly 1,400 broken hydro poles and 38 towers.

Downed Hydro poles near Portage la Prairie. Manitoba Hydro

At its peak, Manitoba Hydro said more than 150,000 customers were without power.

The province of Manitoba declared a state of emergency and the City of Winnipeg activated its Emergency Operations Centre.

Manitoba Hydro has had help from Ontario’s Hydro One, Minnesota Power and SaskPower in its power-restoration efforts.

Winnipeg residents clean up after the October snowstorm. Global News / Abigail Turner

“In 2014, we were very grateful for the assistance from other cities,” Reichardt said. Tweet This

The city’s Urban Forestry team has been sharing information and practices that were developed out of the snow event Calgary saw in 2014.

Half of Calgary’s 500,000 trees on city-owned land were damaged when 40 centimetres of snow fell over the course of three days.

Thousands of trees on private property were also damaged.

One of many trees seriously damaged in a snowstorm that hit Calgary in September. Global News

Some Calgary Parks staff have already headed for Winnipeg and the remainder will arrive on Friday.

Crews are bringing aerial trucks and chippers to help with emergency tree removals and all costs will be covered by the City of Winnipeg.