Calgary eager to send help as Winnipeg continues to dig out from devastating snowstorm

By Tiffany Lizée Global News
Posted October 17, 2019 4:22 pm
Updated October 17, 2019 4:23 pm
Bruce Owen on Manitoba Hydro and storm damage
WATCH: Bruce Owen from Manitoba Hydro speaks about the devastation caused by last weekend's snow storm, and the extensive work being done by crews to get the lights back on.

Calgarians know firsthand how destructive fall snowstorms can be so the city is eager to pay it forward now that its neighbours to the east are facing a similar situation.

READ MORE: Winnipeg declares state of emergency after devastating storm grips city

Rare September snow has Calgarians reeling
Snow has arrived early in Alberta. And most Canadians are probably glad they’re nowhere near it. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The City of Calgary said it appreciated all the support that came in from other organizations and municipalities to get through the epic snowtember storm back in 2014.

“We know firsthand how an event of this magnitude can impact the lives of citizens, and we’re privileged to be in a position where we can provide support and share our learnings to help Winnipeg optimize its response and recovery,” said Todd Reichardt with Urban Forestry at the City of Calgary.

On Oct. 10 and 11, an intense Colorado Low hit Manitoba, bringing more than 70 centimetres of snow to some parts of the province.

Watch (Oct. 15): City crews work to clean up fallen trees around Winnipeg.

Clean up continues after Manitoba storm
Clean up continues after Manitoba storm

Official says as many as 30,000 trees in Winnipeg fell under the weight of heavy, wet snow during the storm.

The province of Manitoba reported damage to roughly 1,400 broken hydro poles and 38 towers.

READ MORE: Thousands of Manitobans in holding pattern as hydro, clean-up efforts continue

Downed Hydro poles near Portage la Prairie.
Downed Hydro poles near Portage la Prairie. Manitoba Hydro

At its peak, Manitoba Hydro said more than 150,000 customers were without power.

The province of Manitoba declared a state of emergency and the City of Winnipeg activated its Emergency Operations Centre.

Manitoba Hydro has had help from Ontario’s Hydro One, Minnesota Power and SaskPower in its power-restoration efforts.

Winnipeg residents clean up after the October snowstorm.
Winnipeg residents clean up after the October snowstorm. Global News / Abigail Turner

READ MORE: Calgary still recovering 1 year after Snowtember

“In 2014, we were very grateful for the assistance from other cities,” Reichardt said.

The city’s Urban Forestry team has been sharing information and practices that were developed out of the snow event Calgary saw in 2014.

Half of Calgary’s 500,000 trees on city-owned land were damaged when 40 centimetres of  snow fell over the course of three days.

Thousands of trees on private property were also damaged.

One of many trees seriously damaged in a snowstorm that hit Calgary in September.
One of many trees seriously damaged in a snowstorm that hit Calgary in September. Global News

Some Calgary Parks staff have already headed for Winnipeg and the remainder will arrive on Friday.

Crews are bringing aerial trucks and chippers to help with emergency tree removals and all costs will be covered by the City of Winnipeg.

TAGS
ManitobaWinter StormWinnipeg SnowWinnipeg stormCalgary Snowstormcalgary helpcalgary help winnipegwinnipeg snowstorm
