Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Elections Canada recruiting polling station workers in Oxford ahead of Monday

By Staff Global News
Posted October 19, 2019 3:36 pm
Updated October 19, 2019 3:38 pm
Interested candidates must be at least 16 years of age. They do not need to be a Canadian citizen, and can live outside of the Oxford electoral district.
Interested candidates must be at least 16 years of age. They do not need to be a Canadian citizen, and can live outside of the Oxford electoral district. Alicia Draus / Global News

Elections Canada is in urgent need of people for paid positions at polling stations on election day in the Oxford electoral district.

This area includes Woodstock, Tillsenburg and Tavistock.

READ MORE: Canada election: Here’s what you need to know to vote

Réjean Grenier, the regional media adviser for Elections Canada in Ontario told Global News roughly 25-40 more people are needed, but some will be hired as stand-bys.

Interested candidates must be at least 16 years of age, do not need to be a Canadian citizen, and can live outside of the Oxford electoral district.

However, Grenier says those living outside the district who have not yet voted cannot vote on election day in Oxford if they’re helping out — they would need to vote in their own ridings.

Residents of Oxford who are hired to help, will be allowed to vote.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Canada election: Find your riding, your local candidates and their voting history

A mandatory 1-hour training session is taking place Sunday Oct. 20.

Interested candidates can apply on Elections Canada’s website by telephone at 1-866-275-1842.

Grenier says the deadline to apply is “as soon as possible.”

York Region shelter ensures homeless vote in federal election
York Region shelter ensures homeless vote in federal election

Further details regarding signing-up and training can be found through their website or by calling the phone number.

The federal election is Monday Oct. 21.

Twitter mentions per candidate

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Federal ElectionFederal election 2019canada electionCanadaElectionElections CanadaCanadian electionWorkersOxford CountyCandidatesElection DayOxfordelection jobs
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.