Elections Canada recruiting polling station workers in Oxford ahead of Monday

Elections Canada is in urgent need of people for paid positions at polling stations on election day in the Oxford electoral district.

This area includes Woodstock, Tillsenburg and Tavistock.

Réjean Grenier, the regional media adviser for Elections Canada in Ontario told Global News roughly 25-40 more people are needed, but some will be hired as stand-bys.

Interested candidates must be at least 16 years of age, do not need to be a Canadian citizen, and can live outside of the Oxford electoral district.

However, Grenier says those living outside the district who have not yet voted cannot vote on election day in Oxford if they’re helping out — they would need to vote in their own ridings.

Residents of Oxford who are hired to help, will be allowed to vote.

A mandatory 1-hour training session is taking place Sunday Oct. 20.

Interested candidates can apply on Elections Canada’s website by telephone at 1-866-275-1842.

Grenier says the deadline to apply is “as soon as possible.”

Further details regarding signing-up and training can be found through their website or by calling the phone number.

The federal election is Monday Oct. 21.

