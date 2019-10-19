Menu

Sailings cancelled after BC Ferries worker injured aboard vessel at Horseshoe Bay

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted October 19, 2019 2:59 pm
Updated October 19, 2019 3:33 pm
The Queen of Cowichan seen in an undated file photo.
The Queen of Cowichan seen in an undated file photo. BC Ferries

A BC Ferries worker has been taken to hospital after getting injured aboard a docked vessel Saturday, forcing some sailings to be cancelled.

BC Ferries said the worker was injured on the Queen of Cowichan, which was set to sail out of Horseshoe Bay for Departure Bay in Nanaimo at 8:25 a.m.

That sailing was held and then cancelled due to the incident, which BC Ferries initially called a “crewing issue” and then a medical emergency.

READ MORE: Tired of dealing with abuse, BC Ferries workers call on company for change

The 10:40 a.m. return sailing out of Departure Bay was also cancelled.

BC Ferries could not say how the worker was injured or how severe the injuries were. Global News has reached out to BC Emergency Health Services for more information.

WorkSafeBC is also investigating the incident but have not yet commented.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: BC Ferries wants your thoughts on major upgrade plan for Horseshoe Bay terminal

Sailings between Horseshoe Bay for Departure Bay are set to resume at 1 p.m. and continue as normal for the rest of the day, BC Ferries said.

Passengers set to sail on those earlier vessels will be accommodated on later sailings, a spokesperson added.

—With files from Srushti Gangdev

TAGS
BC FerriesWorkSafeBCHorseshoe Baymedical emergencyWorksafedeparture bayQueen of CowichanBC Ferries worker hurtbc ferries worker injuredbe ferries workerworker injured bc ferries
