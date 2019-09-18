BC Ferries wants your thoughts on major upgrade plan for Horseshoe Bay terminal

BC Ferries is asking for public input into the design of major upgrades for the Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal.

The company has estimated it will need to spend half a billion dollars over the next decade for terminals serving its major routes.

BC Ferries said in its 2019 business plan that “significant reconfiguration of Horseshoe Bay terminal layout” is needed to improve loading and unloading and adherence to ferry schedules.

The terminal has existed in its current form since the 1960s, and has been upgraded piecemeal as traffic has grown to an estimated 3.7 million passengers annually.

Phase 1 of the plan is aimed at what the company calls “short-to-medium term” practical benefits including improved entry and exit routes, along with infrastructure upgrade.

The proposal would see the addition of a second exit road to improve loading and unloading and a new exit from Keith Road onto the highway for a better connection between the Village and Highway 1.

It also envisions a new canopy for the terminal building to make it more comfortable, a new administrative floor for the terminal and an improved foot passenger waiting area with views of the bay.

BC Ferries is also looking at upgrading the holding area and realigning ferry berths to improve the efficiency of loading and unloading.

Phase 2 of the plan envisions upgrades that would better integrate the terminal with the Horseshoe Bay Village.

It proposes the creation of a public-facing plaza space, integration with the waterfront park, new transit bays and underground parking, better vehicle and cycle access and possible new terminal buildings.

The company says the work would be done to dovetail with the Local Area Plan currently in development for the Village.

A cost estimate on Phase 1 and Phase 2 was not immediately available.

BC Ferries is holding a community open house on the proposal on Oct. 7 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Gleneagles Golf Course.

Online feedback is being accepted between Sept. 17 and Oct. 13.