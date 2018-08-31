BC Ferries workers fall into water during rescue drill, leads to cancellations on major route

Two BC Ferries workers who were injured during a rescue drill Friday morning are expected to make a full recovery.

However, major delays for ferries passengers are now expected on the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route due to issues with the rescue boat on board the vessel.

The workers were performing a drill with the rescue boat when they fell into the water.

Deb Marshall from BC Ferries says it’s too early to determine if the boat was broken or if there’s a problem with the brake release cable but they are investigating.

“What this means is we are short one vessel on the Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay run this morning,” said Marshall. “We do have three other vessels operating between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay, but temporarily we have had to remove the Spirit of Vancouver Island from service.”

#ServiceNotice #Tsawwassen – #SwartzBay Please be aware the #SpiritofVancouverIsland cancelled two round trips. We will refund premiums for customers reserved on these sailings. The vessel is expected to return for the 3:00pm departure from Swartz Bay. https://t.co/luNNgj4yOx ^gl — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) August 31, 2018

The 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. sailings from Tsawwassen and the 11 a.m. from Swartz Bay have been cancelled.

The 7 a.m. from Swartz Bay was also cancelled.

BC Ferries says it will refund customers who reserved a spot on these sailings.

The vessel is expected to return for the 3 p.m. departure from Swartz Bay.