Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Record-setting day for Marc Liegghio and an unbeaten 2019 for the Western Mustangs

By Mike Stubbs 980 CFPL
Posted October 19, 2019 6:53 pm
Updated October 19, 2019 6:56 pm
.
. Courtesy Western Mustangs Twitter

The Western Mustang football team has gone undefeated in the OUA yet again.

The Mustangs defeated the Ottawa Gee Gees 32-23 to make it a Happy Homecoming in London at TD Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The victory stretched Western’s regular season winning streak to 30 games. The Mustangs had already clinched first place and a first round bye through the playoffs.

Western kicker Marc Liegghio hit on six of seven field goal opportunities to set a new mark for field goals in a USports career with 92.  Liegghio ended the regular season with just two missed field goals in 2019.

READ MORE: Western University marks 70th homecoming, 50th anniversary of Saugeen-Maitland Hall

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Story continues below advertisement

The Mustang defence held strong throughout the afternoon and sacked Ottawa quarterback Matt Mahler three times. Ottawa’s defence was no picnic for Western, though. They held Mustang quarterback Chris Merchant without a passing touchdown and limited Western to 107 yards rushing.

Merchant and Jonathan Femi-Cole scored rushing touchdowns, banging the ball across the goal line from one yard out. Those majors combined with three field goals from Liegghio had Western ahead 23-7 at halftime.

READ MORE: Thirty years of NHL captains with London connections

Ottawa cut into the Western lead with a touchdown, a field goal and a rouge early in the third quarter to get to within six points, but Liegghio converted from 16, 18 and 39 yards out and the Mustangs held on from there.

Queen’s Gaels Football Head Coach Steven Snyder recaps the team’s home/ season opener
Queen’s Gaels Football Head Coach Steven Snyder recaps the team’s home/ season opener

The fourth quarter wound up scoreless as the Homecoming celebration kicked off.

Players from the 1994 Vanier Cup Championship team, the 1989 Vanier Cup Champions and the 1979 Western team that made it to the Vanier Cup were in attandance.

READ MORE: Around The OHL: Joey Hishon on his journey back to Owen Sound

Western will now wait a week to see who they will meet in a Yates Cup semi-final.

The McMaster Marauders earned the second bye with a 31-14 victory over Waterloo. McMaster and Guelph ended the year with identical 6-2 records, but the Marauders beat the Gryphons to open 2019 so they get the advantage in the tiebreaker.

Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa, Waterloo, Carleton and Laurier will play Yates Cup quarter-final matchups next weekend.

Queen’s, U of T, Windsor and York will miss the post-season.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
LondonSportsOttawaWesternusportswestern mustangsOUAchris merchantmarc liegghiowestern homecomingOttawa Gee GeesOUA playoffs
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.