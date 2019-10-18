North Vancouver RCMP probe alleged assault on 15-year-old girl by security guard

Send this page to someone via email

North Vancouver RCMP are investigating a report of an assault at a McDonald’s in Lynn Valley on Thursday that was caught on video.

Global News has confirmed the investigation surrounds a video that appears to show a male security guard hitting and apparently spitting on a young woman.

The video in question was sent to Global News by a man who claims to be the father of the 15-year-old woman seen in the video.

The man declined to speak further on what happened when asked Friday.

It’s not clear in the video what sparked the confrontation.

RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Peter DeVries said in a statement Friday police are trying to identify the source of the video and want the unidentified parties involved to contact them.

“It is crucial to any investigative process that police gather all available evidence,” DeVries said. “We are also asking any person who witnessed this incident, or who may have a video recording related to it, to contact us.” READ MORE: Video from West Vancouver Canada Day brawl shows youths cheering on arrest, taking selfies

Earlier Friday, DeVries told Global News one of the parties had contacted them about the incident — but not the party that took the video.

“This was originally reported by one side of the incident. We did not have the video,” DeVries said in an email.

“As a result of this new information we are making more inquiries.”

SDM Realty Advising manager Dale Mumford says the company manages the building in question, the Valley Centre, and confirms he’s aware of the incident.

He said security at that location has had trouble with a group of kids recently, and has been in contact with RCMP.

