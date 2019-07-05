Video from West Vancouver Canada Day brawl shows youths cheering on arrest, taking selfies

Video has emerged from a booze-fuelled brawl involving hundreds of youths in a West Vancouver park on Canada Day.

The incident, which happened in Ambleside Park around 8:30 p.m., saw two police officers assaulted and two suspects placed under arrest.

At least 300 people between the ages of 12 and 20 took part, police said, forcing the park to be temporarily closed along with nearby roads.

The video, which was obtained by Global News Friday, shows three West Vancouver police officers pinning down a shirtless youth while a large crowd of onlookers cheers the suspect on.

A young woman who tries to get close to the arresting officers is pushed away towards the rest of the crowd.

At various points in the video, some bystanders take selfies in front of the arrest while laughing.

The shirtless male is then taken away in handcuffs by police as the youths continue to cheer and applaud for him.

The male is believed to be one of the two suspects arrested after the youths taunted officers who began seizing liquor and issuing tickets.

One of the officers assaulted was punched in the face, police said.

The young people stayed in the area for about three hours before heading in the direction of Park Royal Mall, where police said they observed further violent incidents.

West Vancouver police spokesperson Const. Kevin Goodmurphy said investigators have seen the video and are seeking more.

“Obviously many people had their phones out and were taking videos, so we’d like to see those as well and are asking those people to come forward,” Goodmurphy said Friday.

The two suspects have since been released pending the investigation.

Goodmurphy said assault-related charges may be recommended, but a final decision hasn’t been made yet.

No further updates on the investigation were available Friday.

—With files from Simon Little

