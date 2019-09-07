Man caught on video in ‘vile’ racist, sexist rant charged with assault in Burnaby

A man is facing charges of assault, theft and uttering threats after a series of disturbing incidents in Burnaby Thursday, one of which was caught on video.

The video, which has circulated on social media before being sent to Global News, shows a man making a series of racist and sexual comments directed towards women on a transit bus before disembarking.

“I don’t like your eyes,” he says at one point as he stares at Scarlett MacPherson, who started filming after the man launched into his tirade. “Plus you’re fat.”

READ MORE: Police investigating racist rant caught on video in Richmond, B.C., parking lot

MacPherson, who is a 19-year-old Simon Fraser University student, told Global News Saturday she was heading to her first day of classes on the 95 B-line when the man got on the bus around 2 p.m.

“I figured this was a big city and that was normal,” she said. “About one or two stops later I noticed it was very racist and vile comments, and sexist as well. A few women had to get off the bus.

“It was tense, that’s for sure.”

WATCH: (Aug. 28) Richmond racist ranter won’t face criminal charges

MacPherson said more riders got off the bus as the man continued, suggesting people have sex with each other and mocking people of Asian descent.

She said she started filming because her dad taught her to capture moments that are wrong in society “and teach people down the line what’s not acceptable.”

Burnaby RCMP said Friday the video is now part of a police investigation after MacPherson gave it to them later Thursday evening.

READ MORE: No charges in Richmond racist rant caught on camera, RCMP says

Police say the man is the same one who allegedly racially abused and assaulted a person around 4 p.m. in the area of Parker Street and Alpha Avenue.

Officers were called to the area and later located the man in the 4400-block of Hastings Street.

Staff members from a nearby liquor store later told police the man had stolen alcohol from them just before the officers arrived.

WATCH: (June 25, 2018) Racist rant on TransLink bus caught on camera

The man has been identified as 45-year-old Raul Miguel Rubio-Alabau. He’s been charged with one count each of assault, mischief, theft under $5,000 and uttering threats.

Rubio-Alabau appeared in court on Friday and is due to appear again on Sept. 19.

As for MacPherson, she says she’s glad she was able to do her part to expose hateful behaviour in her community, which she praised for its multiculturalism.

“No one should have to deal with [what happened], not here and not ever,” she said.