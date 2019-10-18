Arthur Kaliyev scores twice as Hamilton Bulldogs double Kingston Frontenacs

Send this page to someone via email

One night after seeing their three-game winning streak come to an end in Peterborough, the Hamilton Bulldogs bounced right back into the win column Friday night with a 4-2 win in Kingston.

Bulldogs captain Isaac Nurse opened the scoring 13:44 into the first period when he backhanded a rebound past Frontenacs goalie Ryan Dugas. Nurse did not return to the game for the start of the second period and missed the remainder of the game with an undisclosed injury.

Ontario Hockey League leading scorer Arthur Kaliyev doubled Hamilton’s lead 82 seconds later when he blistered a one-timer into the top corner past Dugas.

Story continues below advertisement

Hamilton went up 3-0 with four seconds to go in the first period when Liam Van Loon buried a loose puck into a wide open net for his first goal of the season as Kingston’s Dawson Baker sat in the penalty box for a high sticking double minor.

Frontenacs defenceman Lucas Peric scored a power-play goal from just inside the blueline that eluded Dogs goalie Zachary Roy to make a 3-1 game with 4:37 left in the second period.

Zayde Wisdom cut Hamilton’s lead to one goal when he grabbed a rebound that bounced off Roy’s pad and slotted it into the net with 2:56 to play in the second.

Kaliyev added his league leading 13th goal of the season when he potted an empty netter with 42 seconds to play in the game.

The game marked Hamilton defenceman Kade Landry’s 200th in the OHL. The 20-year-old Gowanstown, Ontario native has registered 177 points during his career with Hamilton and the Barrie Colts.

Hamilton (5-6) next plays Sunday at 2 p.m. in Ottawa (6-4).