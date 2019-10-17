Hamilton Bulldogs lose roller-coaster game in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

The Hamilton Bulldogs started a three-game road trip in Eastern Ontario Thursday night with a 4-3 loss in Peterborough.

Things started out well for the Bulldogs, who had won three straight games entering the contest, as Jan Jenik put the visitors up 1-0 with his sixth goal of the season.

The hometown Petes took control in the second period, outshooting Hamilton 22-9, and getting goals from Chad Denault and Mason McTavish to put Peterborough ahead 2-1 after 40 minutes.

The Dogs fought back early in the third frame with OHL leading scorer Arthur Kaliyev netting his 11th goal of the season, and seventh tally in three games, followed by Logan Morrison’s third goal of the year to give Hamilton a 3-2 lead with 7:06 remaining in the game.

But two goals 36 seconds apart by Nick Robertson, his league leading 12th of the season, and Zach Gallant with about five minutes to play cemented the Petes a 4-3 victory.

Kaliyev now leads the Ontario Hockey League with 21 points and is tied with Saginaw’s Damien Giroux with 11 goals.

Hamilton plays in Kingston Friday night at 7 p.m.

900 CHML’s Pregame Show will begin at 6:30 p.m.