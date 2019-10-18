Amy Fee, Ontario MPP and deputy house leader, facing assault with a weapon charge

Send this page to someone via email

Multiple sources tell Global News that Ontario’s deputy government house leader has been charged with assault with a weapon.

The charges are related to two alleged domestic incidents at Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario MPP Amy Fee’s home in Kitchener.

According to reports, Fee has been accused of assaulting her husband with a cellphone in one instance and using a “box lid” cover as a weapon in another incident. Global News has not been able to independently confirm the exact specifics surrounding the incidents.

Fee and her husband, who have children together, are currently in the process of a divorce.

On Friday, Fee released a statement and said the past year has been a “tremendous personal struggle.”

“I have been seeking professional counseling, and embracing an opportunity to start a fresh life, focusing on my children, my family and of course, my constituency. Nothing is more important to me as a mother than the health and safety of my children. I will do anything I can to protect them,” she wrote.

“I look forward to continuing to work with any investigative authorities. Obviously, this is a complex issue, surrounded by a number of competing personalities. Tweet This

“We would ask for privacy as we navigate our way through the system.”

Premier Doug Ford’s office released a statement on Friday defending Fee.

“Amy Fee is a very important member of our caucus and we support her. We ask that her and her family’s privacy be respected during this time,” the statement said.

Fee was elected as the MPP for the new riding of Kitchener South—Hespeler in June 2018. In addition to her role as deputy government house leader, Fee serves as the parliamentary assistant to the Minister of Children, Community and Social Services (with a focus on children and autism).

She previously served as a trustee with the Waterloo Catholic District School Board.

Meanwhile, Fee is scheduled to appear in a Kitchener court on Nov. 7.

— With files from Nick Westoll