May 30, 2018 12:30 am

Ontario election 2018: Kitchener South—Hespeler riding

Voters in Kitchener South—Hespeler head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Surekha Shenoy
PC: Amy Fee
NDP: Fitzroy Vanderpool
Green: David Weber

Geography

The voting district is made up by Cambridge residents living north of Hwy. 401 and a portion of Kitchener bordered by Conestoga Parkway, Fischer-Hallman Road, Highway 8 and Cambridge. The area is home to 105,305 residents.

History

Kitchener South—Hespeler is a new riding for the 2018 election. It was created from parts of the Kitchener—Conestoga, Kitchener Centre, and Cambridge districts.

