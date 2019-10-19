Key battlegrounds in Nova Scotia: 5 ridings considered to be a toss up

Send this page to someone via email

In the 2015 election the Liberals swept over Nova Scotia winning all 11 seats. With just days before Canadians go to the polls it’s almost certain that Justin Trudeau’s Liberals will not be able to do the same this time.

According to analysis from 338Canada, nearly half the ridings in Nova Scotia are considered to be a toss up, with the top two candidates less than two percentage points apart.

Riding profile of Halifax

The Halifax riding was once NDP territory, but it fell to the red wave in 2015 with Andy Fillmore taking the seat.

Fillmore was projected to win again this year, but since Thanksgiving weekend the NDP have gained ground with candidate Christine Saulnier now in the lead.

Prior to the advance polls, Saulnier was showing at third, behind Conservative candidate Bruce Holland. But it will be a tight race according to projections from 338Canada.

Saulnier only took the lead on Friday, and she’s ahead of Fillmore by less than half a percentage point.

Rounding out the field are Jo-Ann Roberts representing the Greens, Duncan McGenn carries the banner for the PPC and the Animal Protection Party of Canada, represented by Bill Wilson.

Riding profile of Cumberland-Colchester

Cumberland-Colchester is one of five Nova Scotia ridings without an incumbent candidate re-offering.

The seat was once held by popular MP Bill Casey, first for the Conservatives, and then for the Liberals.

But with Casey announcing last September that he would not be seeking re-election, the riding has come back into play in 2019.

Former NDP MLA Lenore Zann is running for the Liberals and according to 338Canada she’s currently polling in the lead but just barely above Conservative candidate Scott Armstrong.

The NDP are running Larry Duchesne in the riding while Jason Blanch is representing the Greens and William Archer is carrying the banner for the PPC.

Rounding out the field is Independent candidate Matthew V. Rushton, Jody O’Blenis for the Veterans Coalition Party of Canada ad Stephen Garvey for the National Citizen’s Alliance.

Riding profile of Central Nova

Traditionally a Conservative riding, Sean Fraser won the seat for the Liberals in 2015, but it could go back to blue this year.

George Canyon is running for the Conservatives and is backed by Peter MacKay who held the seat for eleven years before the Trudeau Liberals won a majority in 2015.

According to 338Canada the two candidates are currently neck-and-neck.

Rounding out the field is Betsy MacDonald of the NDP, Barry Randle for the Greens, the PPC’s Al Muir, Chris Frazer of the Communist Party and Independent Michael Slowik.

Riding profile of Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook

It’s a tight race between Liberal incumbent Darrell Samson and the NDP candidate Matt Stickland.

2015 is the first time in the riding’s twelve-year history the seat went to a Liberal.

The former NDP MP Peter Stoffer was a staunch advocate for veterans and is now backing Stickland, who himself is a veteran.

Conservative Kevin Copley, Sybill Hogg of the PPC and Anthony Edmonds of the Green Party flesh out the field.

Riding profile of West Nova

This is another riding that has no incumbent in the running.

Last September Liberal MP Colin Fraser announced that he would not be running in the 2019 federal election.

Jason Deveau now represents the Liberals while former PC MLA Chris D’Entremont is running for the Conservatives.

338Canada shows less than half a percentage point between the two candidates.

Matthew Dubois is representing the NDP in the riding, Judy Green is carrying the banner for the Green Party and Gloria Jane Cook is on the ballot for the Veterans Coalition Party of Canada.

