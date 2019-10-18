Man wanted in connection with shooting outside Dieppe nightclub turns himself in

Send this page to someone via email

A man charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault in connection with an assault outside a nightclub in Dieppe, N.B., has turned himself in to police.

New Brunswick RCMP issued a news release on Thursday indicating that 25-year-old Olivier Tumba was wanted in connection with a shooting outside Angie’s Show Palace on Oct. 9.

The shooting sent two men, ages 32 and 25, to hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police tape is seen outside Angie’s Nightclub in Dieppe after a reported shooting on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Callum Smith/Global News

Police say that Tumba presented himself to police Friday afternoon.

He has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Moncton provincial court on Monday.