Crime

Man wanted in connection with shooting outside Dieppe nightclub turns himself in

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted October 18, 2019 3:24 pm
Updated October 18, 2019 3:25 pm
Olivier Tumba, 25, is seen in this undated handout photograph. .
Olivier Tumba, 25, is seen in this undated handout photograph. . New Brunswick RCMP

A man charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault in connection with an assault outside a nightclub in Dieppe, N.B., has turned himself in to police.

New Brunswick RCMP issued a news release on Thursday indicating that 25-year-old Olivier Tumba was wanted in connection with a shooting outside Angie’s Show Palace on Oct. 9.

READ MORE: Suspect sought in connection with shooting outside Dieppe nightclub

The shooting sent two men, ages 32 and 25, to hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police tape is seen outside Angie’s Nightclub in Dieppe after a reported shooting on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
Police tape is seen outside Angie’s Nightclub in Dieppe after a reported shooting on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Callum Smith/Global News

Police say that Tumba presented himself to police Friday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: 2 injured in shooting outside Dieppe nightclub: N.B. RCMP

He has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Moncton provincial court on Monday.

TAGS
CrimeMonctonNew Brunswick RCMPDieppeMoncton Provincial CourtAngie's Show PalaceOlivier TumbaAngie’s Show Palace shooting
