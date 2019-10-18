3 charged in connection with weapons call in north-end Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

A man, a woman and a teen are facing charges in connection with a weapons call that shut down a north-end Halifax street Thursday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the 2700 block of Clifton Street at around 9:15 a.m.

Police say they arrived on scene to find shots had been fired, but no one was injured. They say it wasn’t a random act.

READ MORE: Police responding to weapons call in north-end Halifax

A 17-year-old boy was taken into custody at the scene at around 10:40 a.m. Two others, a man and a woman, were arrested near Burnside at 3:30 p.m. after a motor vehicle collision.

John David Marsh, 24, of Dartmouth is facing a string of weapons charges, including possession of a loaded firearm, using a firearm in a commission of an offense and unauthorized possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.

Story continues below advertisement

Twenty-year-old Alicia Michelle McInnis is also facing charges, including breaking and entering with intent and possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.

The 17-year-old, whose identity is concealed under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with breaking and entering with intent, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, using a firearm in a commission of an offense and breach of probation.

Three people are facing charges in connection with this incident on Clifton Street in north-end #Halifax on Thursday. John David Marsh, Alicia Michelle McInnis and a 17-year-old are all scheduled to appear in court today.@globalhalifax @TheFloatCentre pic.twitter.com/nqZVoRPf85 — Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) October 18, 2019

All three are scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Friday to face the charges.