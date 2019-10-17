Police responding to weapons call in north-end Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police say they are currently on the scene of a weapons call in the city’s north end.

In a news release Thursday morning, police said they currently have Clifton Street blocked off from Robie Street to St. Albans Street.

They’re asking the public to avoid the area.

Few details have been released, but police mentioned there are no injuries at this time.

Police say they will provide updates as they become available.

More to come.

