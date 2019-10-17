Menu

Crime

Police responding to weapons call in north-end Halifax

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted October 17, 2019 9:23 am
Police block off a section of Clifton Street in Halifax on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. .
Police block off a section of Clifton Street in Halifax on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. . Reynold Gregor/Global News

Halifax Regional Police say they are currently on the scene of a weapons call in the city’s north end.

In a news release Thursday morning, police said they currently have Clifton Street blocked off from Robie Street to St. Albans Street.

They’re asking the public to avoid the area.

READ MORE: 42-year-old Halifax police officer charged for theft

Few details have been released, but police mentioned there are no injuries at this time.

Police say they will provide updates as they become available.

More to come.  

