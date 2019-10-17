Menu

Child pornography charges laid against Guelph man

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted October 17, 2019 4:36 pm
Guelph police say a 31-year-old man has been charged with several child pornography offences.
Guelph police say a 31-year-old man has been charged with several child pornography offences. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a 31-year-old man is facing several child pornography charges after a search warrant was executed in the city’s south end Thursday.

Police did not say where exactly the search warrant was carried out but said evidence was found in a residence and a man who lived in the home was arrested.

He has been charged with possession of child pornography, making child pornography and accessing child pornography.

The accused was not identified by Guelph police. He was released from custody on a promise to appear in court on Dec. 6.

The service thanked Waterloo Regional Police for the assistance as their technical crimes unit was involved in carrying out the search warrant.

Child porn investigator meets kids he helped, while testifying in the Philippines
