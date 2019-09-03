More charges laid against Guelph man in child pornography investigation

Guelph police say more charges have been laid against a 34-year-old Guelph man in connection to a child pornography investigation.
The accused was arrested on June 26 after officers carried out a search warrant in the city’s east end.
Following the arrest, police laid four charges, including possession of child pornography.
Police announced on Tuesday that the investigation by the internet child exploitation unit and technological crimes unit has led to additional charges against the man, including three counts of voyeurism.
He now faces seven charges and will make a court appearance in October.
His name was not released by Guelph police.
