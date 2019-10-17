Nearly 2,000 plants seized in Joe Rich drug bust, say police

Send this page to someone via email

Six people were arrested during a drug bust in the Joe Rich neighbourhood this week, West Kelowna RCMP announced.

Police say a search warrant was executed on Wednesday at a residence along the 7500 block of Falcon Road, where 95 pounds of dried marijuana buds, nearly 2,000 plants and $1,400 in cash were seized.

During the raid, police say two males and four females were arrested, but that all six have since been released and are expected to appear in court at a later date.

“These types of investigations are labourious and our investigators worked tirelessly to secure the evidence,” said RCMP Cpl. Meghan Foster, adding FortisBC cut power to the area so that officers could safely seize evidence.

Joe Rich is east of Kelowna, and nowhere near West Kelowna.

However, Foster noted that “the policing jurisdiction for Joe Rich is the West Kelowna RCMP and while the optics of this may pose as a logistical hurdle for our investigators, the results of yesterday should reassure the public that it is not.”

