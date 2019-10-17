Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Nearly 2,000 plants seized in Joe Rich drug bust, say police

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 17, 2019 3:37 pm
Updated October 17, 2019 3:39 pm
West Kelowna RCMP say two males and four females were arrested in the drug bust, and that 95 pounds of dried bud and $1,400 in cash were also seized.
West Kelowna RCMP say two males and four females were arrested in the drug bust, and that 95 pounds of dried bud and $1,400 in cash were also seized. Dan Couch / Global News

Six people were arrested during a drug bust in the Joe Rich neighbourhood this week, West Kelowna RCMP announced.

Police say a search warrant was executed on Wednesday at a residence along the 7500 block of Falcon Road, where 95 pounds of dried marijuana buds, nearly 2,000 plants and $1,400 in cash were seized.

During the raid, police say two males and four females were arrested, but that all six have since been released and are expected to appear in court at a later date.

Giant seal derails suspects’ alleged escape in $900M Australian drug bust
Giant seal derails suspects’ alleged escape in $900M Australian drug bust

“These types of investigations are labourious and our investigators worked tirelessly to secure the evidence,” said RCMP Cpl. Meghan Foster, adding FortisBC cut power to the area so that officers could safely seize evidence.

Joe Rich is east of Kelowna, and nowhere near West Kelowna.

Story continues below advertisement

However, Foster noted that “the policing jurisdiction for Joe Rich is the West Kelowna RCMP and while the optics of this may pose as a logistical hurdle for our investigators, the results of yesterday should reassure the public that it is not.”

‘One of the largest’ Fentanyl bust in Kansas has more than 50 people facing federal drug charges
‘One of the largest’ Fentanyl bust in Kansas has more than 50 people facing federal drug charges
Related News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
CrimeRCMPKelownaOkanaganMarijuanaCannabisWest Kelownacentral okanaganSearch Warrantjoe richDrug raidCannabis Plants
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.